KOOTENAI CO., Idaho - Sheriff candidate Mike Bauer has conceded, releasing a statement on social media thanking his supporters.
Bauer congratulates his opponent Robert Norris on the election as the new Kootenai County Sheriff.
Norris released his own statement of victory on social media, saying "I am so humbled beyond words to have earned the support of so many to become your Sheriff."
Norris also finished by saying he would work twice as hard to earn the support of his toughest critics throughout the election.