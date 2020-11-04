The day after Election Day, Loren Culp announced he has lost his job as the Police Chief of the City of Republic.
In a Facebook live he said, "come to find out a couple days before the election, the city council had a special meeting and they voted to defund the police department including my job."
Culp said all but one city council member voted to defund the department.
"Small minded people playing political games," Culp said about the Republic City Council.
Culp claims the Ferry County Sheriff is "in on it."
Loren Culp has been a police officer for 10 years and served around 1,900 people as Police Chief.
Culp was the only member of the Republic Police Department.