SPOKANE, Wash- Luc Jasmin III wants to be Spokane's newest city council member and us running for the seat that will be left vacant by Kate Burke.
Jasmin is a local child care provider and a member of the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BiPOC) community.
He has 15 years of experience as a business owner in early education in Spokane, Jasmin is the co-owner of Parkview Early Learning Center, and is serving as president of the Washington Child Care Centers Association and co-executive director of GLOW Children Early Learning Center.
Jasmin's website reads that he would like to work to support music and financial literacy programs for the BiPOC community in Spokane and supporting ways to provide affordable childcare for all families.
In a news release he said he sees the struggles working families face every day about low wages and educational opportunities.
“Right now, our community is hurting. I believe my proven track record of building collaborations and finding real solutions demonstrates that I can and will help our community heal,” Jasmin said.
The other names vying for that seat are Jonathan Bingle, who ran for mayor of Spokane 2019 and Naghmana Sherazi.
Zack Zappone who ran for the state house of representatives is running for the District 3 seat as is Mike Lish the owner of D. Lish's hamburgers.
The election will take place in November.