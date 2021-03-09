Hometown Election Headquarters

School district levy results are beginning to trickle in for North Idaho. 

West Bonner Supplemental Levy: 2-year $5-million

YES - 45.71% 

NO - 54.29% 

Coeur d'Alene School District Levy: 2-year $20-million

YES - 67.02%

NO - 32.98%

Post Falls School District Levy: 2-year $10-million

YES - 60.51%

NO - 39.49%

Lakeland School District Levy: 2-year $19-million 

YES - 59.35%

NO - 40.65%

Kootenai Joint School District: 2-year $1.5-million

YES - 84%

NO - 16%

St. Maries Joint School District: 2-year $8.3-million 

YES - 64% 

NO - 36% 