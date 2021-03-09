School district levy results are beginning to trickle in for North Idaho.
West Bonner Supplemental Levy: 2-year $5-million
YES - 45.71%
NO - 54.29%
Coeur d'Alene School District Levy: 2-year $20-million
YES - 67.02%
NO - 32.98%
Post Falls School District Levy: 2-year $10-million
YES - 60.51%
NO - 39.49%
Lakeland School District Levy: 2-year $19-million
YES - 59.35%
NO - 40.65%
Kootenai Joint School District: 2-year $1.5-million
YES - 84%
NO - 16%
St. Maries Joint School District: 2-year $8.3-million
YES - 64%
NO - 36%