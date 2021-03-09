Hometown Election Headquarters

School district levy results are beginning to trickle in for North Idaho. 

West Bonner Supplemental Levy: 2-year $5-million

YES - 46.54%

NO - 53.46%  

Coeur d'Alene School District Levy: 2-year $20-million

YES - 59.95%

NO - 40.05%

Post Falls School District Levy: 2-year $10-million

YES - 49.43%

NO - 50.57%

Lakeland School District Levy: 2-year $19-million 

YES - 50.44%

NO - 49.55%

Kootenai Joint School District: 2-year $1.5-million

YES - 84%

NO - 16%

St. Maries Joint School District: 2-year $8.3-million 

YES - 64% 

NO - 36% 