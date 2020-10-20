Chris Peterson is a democrat. His opponent, Spencer Cox is a republican. Both are in the final days of a campaign to be Utah's next Governor. 

The race is making national headlines, but not for the amount of mud slinging, in fact, its just the opposite. 

Peterson and Cox came together to record a couple of commercials calling for more political civility in politics. They also committed to a accepting the results of the presidential election, regardless of the outcome. 

"Although we sit on different sides of the aisle, we are both committed to American civility and a peaceful transition of power." Cox said in the ad. 

The promise stands in contrast to President Donald Trump comments on the race. The President has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if Vice-President Joe Biden wins the election. 

