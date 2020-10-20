Chris Peterson is a democrat. His opponent, Spencer Cox is a republican. Both are in the final days of a campaign to be Utah's next Governor.
The race is making national headlines, but not for the amount of mud slinging, in fact, its just the opposite.
I’m not sure this has ever been done before...but as our national political dialogue continues to decline, my opponent @PetersonUtah and I decided to try something different. We can disagree without hating each other. Let’s make Utah an example to the nation. #StandUnited #utpol pic.twitter.com/Tkr2sDCYTB— Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) October 20, 2020
Peterson and Cox came together to record a couple of commercials calling for more political civility in politics. They also committed to a accepting the results of the presidential election, regardless of the outcome.
"Although we sit on different sides of the aisle, we are both committed to American civility and a peaceful transition of power." Cox said in the ad.
The promise stands in contrast to President Donald Trump comments on the race. The President has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if Vice-President Joe Biden wins the election.
Today @SpencerJCox and I are releasing joint public service ads on civility in politics. Working together and the peaceful transfer of power are integral to what it means to be American. Let's reforge our national commitment to decency and democracy. #utpol #standunited pic.twitter.com/jeUJ78aVor— Peterson for Utah (@PetersonUtah) October 20, 2020