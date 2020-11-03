KOOTENAI CO., Idaho - County clerk Jim Brannon reports a record 87,000 ballots have been received at last count.
Brannon tells KHQ, “things are going well at polling places.”
After some polling locations experienced a shortage in registration forms, the county was able to send more forms and continue registering voters.
Brannon says they are expecting to report results tonight.
Absentee and early votes will be reported first and then precincts will be counted and added to the total along the way.
Brannon expects the results to be announced after 8 pm.