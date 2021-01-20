Red Hot Mamas from CdA to perform in virtual Parade Across America

The Red Hot Mamas from Coeur d’Alene will participate in the virtual Parade Across America on Inauguration Day.
The parade will feature performances from every state, the Red Hot Mamas were selected to represent the gem state.
Mikki Stevens, founder of the group will be featured in the segment "Heroes Next Door."
"We were surprised, honored and humbled to be the group invited to represent the great state of Idaho for this event," said Stevens in a statement on their Facebook page.
“We had the experience of a lifetime making it through the application and audition process to perform in two previous Inauguration Parades live in Washington, D.C. This year’s surprise invitation came without making application. We are thrilled to be able to contribute in this year’s virtual parade with the special goal of highlighting the goodness and hope of Americans across our nation,” Stevens said.
Coeur d’Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer expressed his excitement for the group.
“For many years the Red Hot Mamas have entertained locally and at a past inauguration,” said Widmyer. “Our community is very proud that they represent our community both locally and on the national stage!”
The parade will be streamed on Inauguration Day at 12:15 PST at https://BidenInaugural.org/watch starting at 3:15 PM ET on January 20 and on the PIC’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. The PIC’s streaming partners, including Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD) and DIRECTV (Channel 201), will also carry the program live.