Secretary of State website reports that voters have approved Referendum 90, in favor of sexual education in schools.
Referendum 90 is the first sex ed requirement for public schools that has been determined by voters in the U.S.
Washington state's 295 public school districts will now be required to choose or create curriculum that aligns with the new wide-ranging sex ed standards and must teach age-appropriate concepts by grade level starting as early as later this school year.
Kindergarteners will now be taught how to manage feelings and make friends. What is taught in the older grades is what makes it one of the most progressive statewide sex ed mandates in the country, as it addresses relatively new concepts in the classroom — like affirmative consent that was born from the #MeToo movement — and also LGBTQ issues, and bystander training.