School district levy results are beginning to trickle in for North Idaho.
West Bonner Supplemental Levy: 2-year $5-million
YES - 46.54%
NO - 53.46%
Coeur d'Alene School District Levy: 2-year $20-million
YES - 59.95%
NO - 40.05%
Post Falls School District Levy: 2-year $10-million
YES - 49.43%
NO - 50.57%
Lakeland School District Levy: 2-year $19-million
YES - 50.44%
NO - 49.55%
Kootenai Joint School District: 2-year $1.5-million
YES - 70.46%
NO - 29.53%
St. Maries Joint School District: 2-year $8.3-million
YES - 63%
NO - 36%