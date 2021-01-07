Amidst support from members of both parties to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from his office, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell has released a statement saying she would support the efforts.
"I supported impeaching the President before for his misuse of his office," said Cantwell in a statement.
“And I will support impeachment again for abusing power and attempting to interfere in the election results in Georgia. Promulgating misinformation as he did yesterday about our election system is a threat to our democracy. He is failing to uphold our Constitution."
“I would also support his cabinet in their measures to remove him from office."
Cantwell supported the earlier efforts to impeach President Trump last year.
Fellow U.S. Senator for Washington Patty Murray has also voiced her support for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.