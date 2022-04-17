From Spokane County:
The April Special Election is a partial county election for registered voters in the City of Spokane.
The Spokane County Elections Office has installed ballot drop boxes throughout the county.
The ballot drop boxes appropriate for each election will be open by end of business day, starting 20 days before the election, until 8 p.m. Election Night. Ballots will be collected regularly from the drop boxes.
A postage stamp is not required when using an official elections ballot drop box.
Only the following Ballot Drop Boxes are available starting April 7, 2022 and close promptly at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, April 26, 2022:
|Location
|Address
|City
1033 W Gardner Avenue
Spokane
1213 S Lundstrom Street
Airway Heights
Hillyard Library *New*
4110 N Cook St
Spokane
The Hive *New*
2904 E Sprague Ave
Spokane
Liberty Park Library *New*
402 S Pittsburg St
Spokane
6004 S Regal Street
Spokane
44 E Hawthorne Road
Spokane
2005 W Wellesley Avenue
Spokane
1116 W Broadway Avenue
Spokane
701 W Riverside Avenue
Spokane
