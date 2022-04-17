The ballot drop boxes appropriate for each election will be open by end of business day, starting 20 days before the election, until 8 p.m. Election Night. Ballots will be collected regularly from the drop boxes.

From Spokane County:

The April Special Election is a partial county election for registered voters in the City of Spokane. 

The Spokane County Elections Office has installed ballot drop boxes throughout the county. 

The ballot drop boxes appropriate for each election will be open by end of business day, starting 20 days before the election, until 8 p.m. Election Night. Ballots will be collected regularly from the drop boxes.

A postage stamp is not required when using an official elections ballot drop box.

Only the following Ballot Drop Boxes are available starting April 7, 2022 and close promptly at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, April 26, 2022:

LocationAddressCity

Elections Office

1033 W Gardner Avenue

Spokane

Airway Heights Library

1213 S Lundstrom Street

Airway Heights

Hillyard Library *New*

4110 N Cook St

Located at the new Hillyard Library location on the Shaw Middle School campus - across Cook Street from the old Hillyard Library.

Spokane

The Hive *New*

2904 E Sprague Ave

Spokane

Liberty Park Library *New*

402 S Pittsburg St

Located at the new Liberty Park Library - replacing the now closed East Side Library location.

Spokane

Moran Prairie Library

6004 S Regal Street

Spokane

North Spokane Library

44 E Hawthorne Road

Spokane

Shadle Aquatic Center

2005 W Wellesley Avenue

Due to construction at the Shadle Park Library, the ballot drop box has been moved in front of the Shadle Aquatic Center in the library parking lot.

Spokane

Spokane County Courthouse

 1116 W Broadway Avenue

Spokane

STA Plaza

701 W Riverside Avenue

Spokane

Tags