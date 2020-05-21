SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Council Member Pamela Haley is suing Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton after Haley was unsuccessful in filing a petition of candidacy for the 4th District House seat.
The deadline to file a petition of candidacy was last Friday, May 15, at 4 p.m. According to Dalton, Haley did not meet the deadline.
KHQ called Haley for comment, but as not able to get in contact with her.
Both Haley and Dalton are expected to be in court on Friday morning, which will include the use of Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Court proceedings will include a petition for writ of mandamus, which is “an order from a court to an inferior government official ordering the government official to properly fulfill their official duties or correct an abuse of discretion,” according to the Legal Information Institute.
Dalton said once the deadline passed, her hands were tied. She also spoke in favor of take the issue to court, adding “it’s just part of the process.”
“I don’t have the authority, under state law to place people on the ballot, unless they have completed the declaration of candidacy, which includes paying the filing fees," Dalton said. "Taking the issue to court is the appropriate avenue."