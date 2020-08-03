SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Commissioner Josh Kerns and his mother were threatened while sign waving on the corner of Hawthorne and Division Monday morning.
Kerns told KHQ the man in the video was in a car when he began shouting at them, then pulled into a parking lot and walked to where Kerns and his mother were.
Kerns' mother called the police as the man began approaching. In the video the man threatens Kerns and tells him "we don't want you here," before driving away.
Kerns said that the argument may have happened because the man disagrees with him politically, but that doesn't mean confrontations like this have to happen. "I think as a community we need to show that that's not acceptable here," Kerns said, "You can disagree with somebody but that's completely unacceptable."
Kerns also told KHQ that what bothered him the most wasn't what the man said to him, but to his mother. "That's probably what bothers me most, is the remarks that that individual directed towards my mother." Kerns said.
Police took down the information that Kerns gave them, but the man drove off before they arrived.