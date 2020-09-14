The Spokane County Auditor is warning voters in Washington after people received postcards from the U.S. Postal Service that outline recommendations for voting in the election. Two of the five recommendations are not relevant to Washington.
According to the Spokane County Auditor, Vicky Dalton, one of the recommendations includes requesting a ballot 15 days before Election Day. In the state of Washington this is not necessary since every registered voter will automatically receive a mailed ballot.
The second recommendation that does not apply to Washington said to mail the ballot as first class postage. In the state of Washington, ballot return envelopes are prepaid.
Each voter can verify their own registration and ballot information through VoteWA.gov.