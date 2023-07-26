You can rewatch the first half of the debate here and the second half here.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Four of the five candidates for mayor in Spokane shared their homelessness policy solutions at NonStop Local KHQ's forum Wednesday afternoon, at times sparring aggressively over how to handle the issue.
Incumbent Mayor Nadine Woodward took the most shots throughout the evening, particularly from challengers Lisa Brown and Tim Archer. Brown also took a lot of heat for her time as director of the Department of Commerce, particularly from Woodward.
Camp Hope
Camp Hope, which closed in June, prompted the most contentious responses from Woodward and Brown.
Wooward accused Brown of enabling and benefiting from the homeless encampment in East Central while she was director Commerce.
"She was rewarded for that encampment," Woodward said. "That's what get with Lisa Brown as mayor."
But the camp was already multiple-hundred people large by the time Commerce got involved, Brown rebutted, and Commerce's role was to help facilitate people out of the camp.
"One of the first things that happened was we contracted with the Empire Health Foundation who brought in nonprofit providers to both count, badge, etcetera," Brown said. "Over 400 people got IDs and birth certificates from the Department of Licensing and the Department of Health. Commerce funding went to build more housing solutions."
Woodward dismissed blame for Camp Hope, saying her administration lacked jurisdiction to clear the camp because it was on state land.
At the time the camp moved from its origin outside city hall to its East Central location, the Department of Transportation tried to get the city to find a different location and clear the camp.
Woodward also blamed a federal lawsuit filed by some of the campers for delaying the closure of the camp.
Woodward said Brown didn't want the camp to close until the end of the year, and also accused her of lining Julie Garcia's pockets. Garcia is the director of Jewels Helping Hands, which essentially created the camp following the December of 2021 protest at city hall.
"Yeah, that's completely false," Brown said. "The funding did not go to line anybody's pockets. Empire Health Foundation has an audited financial statement on where the funding went. You can see compassionate addiction treatment, what went to Jewels (Helping Hands). Most of the commerce money went to housing solutions and building them and creating new capacity for our system."
"I have a letter signed by the mayor and council president (Breean) Beggs... where they gave me the top priorities for funding Camp Hope," Brown continued. "At the top of their list is, 'Purchase and rehab a motel on Sunset Highway', which, as soon as it happened, the mayor then said, 'That wasn't us, that was Commerce's fault."
Brown ran out of time in that response, but she was alluding to controversy over the Catalyst Project, a Commerce-funded transitional housing project that city and state leaders have pointed to as a destination for Camp Hope residents.
Archer promised he would close any encampment before it could reach the point of being another Camp Hope.
"You take firm stands on these things," Archer said. "You don't think about it, you don't have community conversations, you tell them to get out of our city and stop ruining it."
Trent Shelter
Spokane has periodically lacked sufficient low-barrier shelter beds for its homeless population in the past few years, particularly during the coldest months of the year.
It's what activists say triggered Camp Hope, and it's a problem the Trent Resource and Assistance Center was meant to help.
Candidates exchanged jabs on the center, colloquially known as the Trent shelter, and collectively agreed that shelters aren't sufficient in addressing homelessness.
"I do not support the Trent shelter," Brown said. "I think it's literally a money pit."
Brown and Kelly Stevens each criticized the Woodward administration for renting the building housing the shelter, instead of owning it. Both criticized the decision to allow the Cannon shelter — a building the city owned — to close, while continuing to rent the Trent shelter.
Woodward shot back against the claims, arguing the city couldn't afford to own the building, and that it won't need the shelter a few years down the road.
"Leasing was the best way to go because I don't think we're going to need it in after say four or five years," Woodward said. "We're going to have reliance on our emergency shelter because we can finally start working on low-income housing... so we can better take people through the system."
Woodward also implied Brown was hypocritical to not support the shelter, since she helped provide funding for it as a navigation center while she was director of Commerce.
"You must have supported (the Trent shelter) because Commerce gave us $2 million for it in 2023, and you're giving us more money for it in 2024 and 2025," Woodward said.
Brown pointed out Commerce funding was for any facility housing people who moved from Camp Hope, including the Trent shelter. She argued that doesn't demonstrate she supported how it was run.
"The mayor and I had a personal conversation in which I advised against getting a leased facility because that limits the kind of state funding you can get to do capital improvements," Brown said.
While Stevens criticized the cost-effectiveness of the Trent shelter in particular, she consistently emphasized throughout the forum that she supports ramping up homeless shelter space dramatically overall.
"I'm all for throwing as much money at shelters as possible so we can get people in them," Stevens said.
Solutions in other communities
Multiple candidates pointed to how other cities, such as Houston, have addressed homelessness.
Candidates agreed Houston and other cities have successful models, they disagreed what the elements of the models made them successful.
"What made the navigation center model successful... is not the prohibition on camping," Brown said. "It was the provision of housing. They used a data system — which we are failing in — to track both the people the providers."
Woodward argued the prohibition on encampments was crucial to Houston's approach, and argued Spokane is doing a good job following that inspiration.
"They do not allow encampments," Woodward said. "They have navigation centers, which is how we're operating TRAC."
Archer began his response by criticizing the regional approaches of other regions, claiming the city of Spokane would be a bad partner for other communities in the region.
"If you lived in the city of Spokane Valley, would you want to partner with the city of Spokane?" Archer asked. "Would you want to join in with them so in the valley your streets could look like some of our streets?"
Gaining the trust of those who are most vulnerable
Kelly Stevens, often timid throughout the forum, shown her brightest when candidates were asked how they would gain public trust and understanding on homelessness, especially from those experience it themselves.
Stevens recalled how she herself became homeless during the Great Recession, after she couldn't find a job as an HVAC repairperson.
"I've there, that's how I can bridge the gap with these people," Stevens said. "I'm not afraid of the issues that you have, whether it's drug addiction or mental illness. I will talk to you. I will tell you my success story — I'm standing here today. I was them; I understand. I understand how scary it is to be waiting to lose your home."
She herself was able to stay in a friend's house and is thankful she didn't have some of the mental health issues many other homeless people face. Since getting back on her feet, she said.
"The amount of stuff some of these people have had to leave behind is heartbreaking," Stevens continued. "The amount of stuff some of these people have to leave behind is heartbreaking. I've had to clean up rentals with family pictures, and it's sad. I've been there."
Archer echoed a similar sentiment to Stevens, arguing his time as an EMT exposed him to a lot of people's worst times.
The question was framed around how each candidate would bridge the gap between what they believe they're doing and what the most vulnerable people believe isn't happening.
Woodward pointed to her efforts to bring the regional homeless authority model to Spokane, and her work with stakeholders to get them involved in the project.
Brown argued a vacuum in city leadership has triggered the disconnect between what advocates have said and what the city has been trying to do.
To resolve that, Brown said she would "harness the opportunities that volunteers in churches and people who are making food for the homeless are actually providing — the compassion they are providing needs to be coordinated and harnessed with public resources to actually have an effective response to homelessness."
Woodward countered by saying that work belongs with nonprofits and service providers, not the city government.
August primary
The deadline to submit your primary ballot is Aug. 1. You can drop it off at any drop box or send it by mail, so long as it's postmarked by Tuesday.
