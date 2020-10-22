Spokane Police Department posted a press release outlining information on ways to make sure the 2020 election is safe and secure for everyone involved.
The report encourages the community to keep an eye out for suspicious activity related to voting stations and ballot boxes. People are asked to report any suspicious activity to election officers or law enforcement. The report also reminds voters to avoid confrontations and call 911 right away if there is a safety threat.
As a reminder, "any attempt to interfere with someone’s constitutional right to vote or the election process in general is illegal. Community members possess 1st Amendment rights to peacefully gather and protest, so long as their actions do not interfere with the election process of others – e.g., harassing voters or those waiting in lines, obstructing ingress or egress from voting sites, etc."
Ballot drop boxes are located around Spokane, including at the Spokane County Courthouse, in front and being the Spokane County Election’s Office and at most town halls and public libraries.
SPD says that they will ensure public safety before, during, and after Election Day. "We are committed to allowing safe voting without threat or intimidation to any participants."