SPOKANE, Wash. - As election day continues, many businesses have taken precautions to protect from any civil unrest and violence.
Lush store in downtown Spokane has boarded up its doors, saying it is closed until further notice. It has not been confirmed that this closure is due to any direct threats on the business, but KHQ has reached out to authorities for more information on the closure.
At this time, there have been no reports of violence or civil unrest regarding the elections in the Inland Northwest.
We will continue to report on the community's response to the elections as more information is reported.