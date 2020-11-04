Tennessee

- Voting-eligible population: 5,129,580

- Breakdown by sex: 47.9% male, 52.1% female

- Breakdown by age: 20.8% 18-29 years old, 23.7% 30-44 years old, 33.6% 45-64 years old, 22.0% 65+ years old

- Breakdown by race: 79.8% White, 16.6% Black or African American, 1.3% Asian, 2.5% Hispanic or Latino, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 1.5% two or more races

- Breakdown by education: 3.3% less than high school education, 7.7% some high school (no diploma), 32.2% high school graduate or equivalency, 22.8% some college (no degree), 7.4% associate's degree, 17.2% bachelor's degree, 9.5% graduate or professional degree

Tennessee's minority voters and educated balloters both favored the Democratic ticket in the midterm election two years ago, but that did not make a difference in the overall win for Republican contenders. The Volunteer State is one of several U.S. regions seeing record-breaking early voter turnouts, with Williamson County casting 122,000 ballots by Oct. 30.

 J. Countess // Getty Images

BENTON, Tenn. - The mayor of a small Tennessee town died on Election Day as he hoped to get reelected. 

According to NBC affiliate WBIR, officials confirmed that Mayor Jerry Stephens passed away at the age of 80. 

Stephens served as Benton Mayor for more than 30 years. 

He was facing challenger Randy Yates. 

Election officials in Polk County, Tennessee said if Stephens wins the race, the town commissioners will appoint a new mayor. 

