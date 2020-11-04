- Voting-eligible population: 5,129,580

- Breakdown by sex: 47.9% male, 52.1% female

- Breakdown by age: 20.8% 18-29 years old, 23.7% 30-44 years old, 33.6% 45-64 years old, 22.0% 65+ years old

- Breakdown by race: 79.8% White, 16.6% Black or African American, 1.3% Asian, 2.5% Hispanic or Latino, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 1.5% two or more races

- Breakdown by education: 3.3% less than high school education, 7.7% some high school (no diploma), 32.2% high school graduate or equivalency, 22.8% some college (no degree), 7.4% associate's degree, 17.2% bachelor's degree, 9.5% graduate or professional degree

Tennessee's minority voters and educated balloters both favored the Democratic ticket in the midterm election two years ago, but that did not make a difference in the overall win for Republican contenders. The Volunteer State is one of several U.S. regions seeing record-breaking early voter turnouts, with Williamson County casting 122,000 ballots by Oct. 30.