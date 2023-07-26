SPOKANE, Wash. — Four Spokane mayoral candidates have come together to discuss the homeless crisis in the city. We were able to see all of their viewpoints and their plans to help battle this crisis if there were elected for office.
All candidates were asked if they supported the concept of the Trent shelter and the current level of funding towards it. Lisa Brown described the Trent shelter as a "money pit". Each candidate weighed in on how shelters can become a solution to homeless crisis.
Another big topic during the debate was Camp Hope and how we can prevent that from happening again. Lisa Brown and Nadine Woodward began to take aim at each other over Camp Hope. Archer and Stevens also discussed that the camp should not have happened.
A third highlight was the question that revolved around the top reasons for the increase in the homeless population. Candidates were able to give three underlying causes. Some overlapped and some also varied.
If you want to watch the full coverage of the mayoral debate, you can visit our website for part 1 and part 2.
