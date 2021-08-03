SPOKANE, Wash. - Today is the last day to get your ballots turned in Spokane's primary election.
Several things on this ballot that could have ramifications for you at home. Multiple Spokane City Council seats are up for election along with multiple school board seats, meaning the people who win and move on to the general will be deciding how the city of Spokane handles the COVID Pandemic as we head into the winter and the school year.
If you want to drop your ballots off in person here are the addresses you can go:
Downtown Spokane
- Elections Office: 1033 W Gardner Ave:
- Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Election Day (Tuesday, August 3): 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Spokane Valley
- CenterPlace Event Center- 2426 N Discovery Pl
- Election Day (Tuesday, August 3): 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You can also drop them in the mailbox and they will be delivered to the elections office. They must be postmarked by 8 p.m. to be counted.
If you’re asking who is running great question, there’s a lot of people running for all of these positions across our area, there are elections in Deer Park and Cheney along with the Valley so not just the Spokane area.
KHQ did the legwork for you and we actually interviewed several of the candidates and we have all of those interviews available on our website in the candidate minute portion that you can watch by following this link.
