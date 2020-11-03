UPDATE:
According to Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton, there will be no more numbers from Spokane County Tuesday night.
More numbers will be released around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, possibly as late at 6:00 p.m.
Dalton said the website is being slow and they are carefully proofing everything.
As far as Dalton knows, Spokane County's website is working as it should.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton tells KHQ that the Spokane County elections website is experiencing technical difficulties and is not displaying correct numbers.
Dalton says her team is working diligently to fix the website and update the numbers.
We will update with more information when the site is fixed.