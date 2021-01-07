IDAHO - The Idaho Republican Party has released the following statement about the riots at the U.S. Capitol.
FULL STATEMENT, SIGNED BY CHAIRMAN TOM LUNA:
Yesterday in our nation’s Capitol, a lawful assembly of Americans objected to certifying the 2020 presidential election results. Sadly, the demonstration turned violent, ugly, and criminal. While many are angry and frustrated with our government and elected officials, violence is never the answer to our disagreements. A peaceful transfer of power should be cherished as an American ideal.
Today we are a nation that is deeply divided. We must find ways to accept our differences and unite. While it is obvious that our national wounds will not heal immediately, each of us, all of us, must be better if we are to expect better of others.