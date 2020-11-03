Loren Culp addressed his supporters after losing in the polls to democratic opponent, Jay Inslee.
Culp spoke to his supporters saying "It's not over, not until all the votes have been counted."
He went on to say "we are not conceding. We are going to let everyone's voice be heard."
As of 10:10 pm on Tuesday, Washington Secretary of State website is reporting over 59% of the votes going to Inslee with roughly 40% of the votes going to Culp.
Inslee released a statement of victory on Twitter, following the Associated Press declaring a victory for Inslee.