Instead of heading to the polls, Washingtonians are heading to the ballot drop box or the mail box to cast their votes.
Governor's Race
"The first thing people are going to see are those 36 names for Governor. That's the first thing that is going to hit you," Spokesman-Review reporter Kip Hill said.
No matter the political affiliation, the names of the two candidates with the most votes will be on the November ballot.
For Washington Governor, Hill said it is likely to be Incumbent Jay Inslee, who is most popular on the west side of the state.
There are five republicans that are likely to be the second Governor candidate to make it to November.
- Loren Culp - Republic Police Chief, known for pushing back on statewide gun control and standing up for second amendment rights
- Tim Eyman- Has been sponsoring ballot measures for two decades with the most recent being the $30 car tab.
- Joshua Freed - Bothell Mayor and real estate investor
- Phil Fortunato - serving as the state senator for a district that includes suburban communities like Auburn, Sumner and Enumclaw
- Raul Garcia - Yakima physician who has worked in emergency rooms and has been critical of how Inslee has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction
The Spokesman-Review Reporter Kip Hill said another election to watch is the position for Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Incumbent Chris Rekdal is not only facing the fate of reopening of schools during the pandemic but also the sex education Bill.
The bill requires comprehensive sexual health education to all K-12 students beginning with the 2022-23 school year. It was passed by the Washington House and Senate in May.
Superintendent Rekdal supported the bill. The bill will be on the November ballot.
Washington Attorney General
Washington Attorney General Bob Fergusun is also up for reelection. According to Hill, people though would eventually would run for Governor if Inslee was a Presidential candidate
"[Ferguson] rubbed some people the wrong way for taking the Trump Administration to task on a lot of different environmental and immigration related policies," Hill said. "But also a lot of people respect him for that. He is the favorite to retain his seat."
4th District
A flurry of activity hit the 4th District after Representative Matt Shea announced he was not seeking election.
Shea was expelled from the House Republican caucus following an independent investigation that labeled him a "domestic terrorist" and detailed his role in the armed takeover of an Oregon wildlife refuge in 2016.
There are four candidates, former Spokane County Treasurer Rob Chase, former state Rep. Leonard Christian and nurse Nathan Sybrandy and one Democrat, accountant Lance Gurel.
Hill said the 4th District has historically voted republican.