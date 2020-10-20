KHQ is your Hometown Election Headquarters and as we move into the home stretch of the election season, how do you know if someone has hijacked your ballot? An article in the Epoch Times, an online newspaper that has been criticized for lack of transparency and credibility, published an article about “ballot canceling in Washington State” which has been shared thousands of times, and eventually brought to our attention by a concerned viewer, but how true is it?
Washington state has a voter portal at “Voter.votewa.gov” that allows a voter to enter their first and last name, along with a birthdate to find ballot information. Once a voter logs in, one of the things that the voter can do, is request a new ballot. Upon requesting a new ballot, the original one is put on hold. The Epoch Times article claims that someone else could use that information to log in and request someone else’s ballot. For example, John Doe could use Jane Doe’s first and last name along with her birthdate, and then theoretically John Doe would be able to request a new ballot for Jane Doe. That request would put her original ballot on hold, and the article claims that John could then vote for his candidates, with Jane’s ballot, effectively hijacking her vote.
We spoke with Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton about this, who said that there are multiple systems in place. Dalton says, “if someone does go in and fraudulently print someone else’s ballot, and then tries to return it as their own, it won’t work. As long as the original voter returns a ballot to us we're still going to compare a signature and the signature must match.”
Washington’s Secretary of State’s Office also issued a statement saying: “The Office of the Secretary of State and county elections offices, with the collaboration of state and federal partners and private-sector experts, have instituted multiple levels of security over the entire vote-by-mail process, including both electronic and manual measures to maintain the integrity of the election. The online portal is monitored 24/7 to detect and prevent unusual activity, and manual backend processes protect against fraudulent attempts.”