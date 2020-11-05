SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, District 6 State Candidate, Zack Zappone, conceded to opponent Mike Volz, concluding the closest race in Eastern Washington.
He released a statement saying, "“While our campaign ends today, Spokane still needs public officials who believe everyone deserves to have a fair shot. This grassroots campaign laid the foundation for a bipartisan coalition to fight for that fair shot for every person in our community. Our work is just beginning. There continues to be many unmet needs in our city, and I look forward to exploring new opportunities to serve the Spokane community.”
Zappone conceded after obtaining 48.38% (38,560 votes) compared to 51.51% (41,055 votes) for Volz. With roughly 6,000 votes left to be counted, the deficit was determined as too great to overcome.
Zappone also said “I could not be more proud of the positive, substantive campaign we’ve built. I jumped into this race on the last day of filing week, virtually unknown to most voters. After 172 days of campaigning, this grassroots campaign got within striking distance of defeating a four year incumbent. Thanks to an incredible team of volunteers and supporters, we were able to exceed every expectation and show Spokane there’s a different, better way of doing politics.”
Volz will continue to hold the position as District 6 State Representative position 1.