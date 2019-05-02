They say elephants never forget and a zookeeper said he believes that with all his heart.
When Peter Adamson walked up to Kirsty the Elephant, she immediately recognized him, even though they had not seen each other for 35 years.
Adamson cared for Kirsty she was still a baby girl.
The 52 year-old Asian elephant allowed Adamson to get close to her, touch her and even blow into her trunk to see if she remembered his smell.
After the zoo where Adamson worked and Kirsty lived had to close, Kirsty moved to a number of zoos in Britain, before moving to her present home in Germany.
When Adamson learned Kirsty was there, he arranged a visit and said his reunion with her was humbling and emotional. He said he plans on visiting Kirsty regularly.