Ellen DeGeneres says goodbye to The Ellen Show after 19 years May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 Updated 17 min ago After 19 years, Ellen DeGeneres gave her final monologue on Thursday. My final monologue.❤️ #EllensFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/CrnW72klYV — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 26, 2022 KHQ Local News Senior Producer