COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - New emails between Idaho police and the FBI reveal a long-standing awareness of Patriot Front activity in the north Idaho area prior to the large arrest of 31 members near a Pride event on June 11.
Released by Property of the People, an organization dedicated to government transparency, correspondence shows the first incident report involving the group occurred in Nov. 2020, with numerous incidences of public vandalism and graffiti reported throughout 2021 and 2022.
Police reports detail security footage capturing masked men leaving stickers and vandalizing public and private property with their paraphernalia.
In one exchange summarizing incidents to that point, a report by North Idaho College in May of 2021 is discussed.
"[Investigation] indicated that approximately 25 stickers were located on campus resulting in a cost of about $500 for employees to remove them," it reads.
"He also reported that during his investigation he found two similar cases in Spokane involving three men; however, when researched nothing was found reference these cases. Note: Spokane Crime Analysis was contacted in May with no similar cases to report. indicates similar cases in Washington in the past."
Despite these records, law enforcement claimed no knowledge of the group's presence in the area prior to the June 11 arrest in press briefings.
Also included in the documents are dozens of emails sent to police following the arrest, many praising them while others disparage and threaten law enforcement.
From an individual who gave their contact info as 'kill the pigs, spill their blood' wrote in part, "Only Jew-backed laws and propaganda have convinced dumb slaves like you race traitor cowards that this is supposed to be a nation for non-Whites as well. The feds you are working with are willing thugs of the rat-faced Jews engaged in open White Genocide."