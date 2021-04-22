Weather Pattern

The last remnants of the high pressure that has kept us warm and dry will hold on for Friday, before a more active pattern replaces it over the weekend.

 Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster

How appropriate that on Earth Day (Thursday), Mother Nature gifted us with some much-needed rain. But while it provided a nice ambiance, it didn't add up to much.

In other words, we still need a lot more and we're hoping Saturday will be a good start.

Saturday Rainfall Forecast

With rain falling through much of Saturday, parts of the Inland Northwest could pick up .25-.50" of the liquid gold. Unfortunately, the areas that need it most (Basin) will be lucky to see a tenth of an inch.

That means, if you've got fertilizer or grass seed to lay down, or just want to get a nice walk in, Friday is your day. I expect sunny skies to start Friday, but high clouds will start to increase in the afternoon. By Saturday morning those clouds will release the rain!

As of right now it looks like the Inland Northwest will be seeing steady rain throughout the day, and if the forecast holds, it would be the most rain in one day since mid-February!

Forecast Model Prediction

Latest forecasts show rain showers arriving early Saturday morning, but becoming widespread over NE Washington and N. Idaho by Saturday afternoon.

The steady rain looks to move out on Sunday, but afternoon Spring showers pop-up in the afternoon both Sunday and Monday before drying out through the middle of next week. 

7-Day Forecast

Steady rain Saturday will give way to mainly pop-up showers Sunday and Monday afternoons, as temperatures fall into the low-50s. Drier and warmer days are ahead by the middle of next week.

Tags