How appropriate that on Earth Day (Thursday), Mother Nature gifted us with some much-needed rain. But while it provided a nice ambiance, it didn't add up to much.
In other words, we still need a lot more and we're hoping Saturday will be a good start.
That means, if you've got fertilizer or grass seed to lay down, or just want to get a nice walk in, Friday is your day. I expect sunny skies to start Friday, but high clouds will start to increase in the afternoon. By Saturday morning those clouds will release the rain!
As of right now it looks like the Inland Northwest will be seeing steady rain throughout the day, and if the forecast holds, it would be the most rain in one day since mid-February!
The steady rain looks to move out on Sunday, but afternoon Spring showers pop-up in the afternoon both Sunday and Monday before drying out through the middle of next week.