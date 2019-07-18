Cooler temperatures and gusty winds have been the weather story the last couple of days, all thanks to a low-pressure storm system tracking east across British Columbia. Well, that low is starting to move out on Friday, and while that will result in calmer winds, we will still be stuck with the cooler temperatures. High temperatures are only expected to reach the low-70s once again, which makes for the 5th day in a row of significantly cooler than average temperatures.
But you might want to enjoy it while you can.
After Friday, very warm air will start to surge in from the south as high pressure builds across parts of New Mexico and Arizona. Our temperatures will respond QUICKLY, eventually reaching the 90s by Monday! And all the while we are expecting sunshine!
Start making plans to get outside, summer looks to finally be making its return!
-Blake