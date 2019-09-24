Today is certainly what most what consider to be a much nicer day than yesterday. We have gorgeous blue skies with some clouds, but are seeing plenty of sunshine. Today is looking a bit warmer than yesterday with your daytime high topping out in the low 70's. Conditions are mostly dry with the exception of potential mountain showers. The big story today is the wind. We are seeing breezy conditions. Things are gusty too, on top of the sustained winds. We are talking gusts up to around 30mph into tonight.
Tomorrow winds look a lot calmer. We will have another sunny day before changes arrive. Late tomorrow night into Thursday morning we could see some showers. The possible showers look to continue through the weekend. A wave of unseasonably cold air is set to move through Friday into Saturday. Due to that cold air we could see mountain snow and even a mix in the valley. However, with the ground still warm it doesn't look like the snowfall would stick. The best shot for snow looks to be around the areas with 3,000-4,000 feet of elevation. For those of you who garden keep in mind we could see the first killing frost of the season.