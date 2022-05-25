Today we will see mostly cloudy skies across the Inland Northwest. The daytime high in Spokane will be around 68 degrees with a calm wind. Winds toward the palouse will pick up this afternoon; be prepared for breezy conditions. Tomorrow we will again see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures finally expected to breach 70 degrees. Cool and unsettled weather will move in Thursday evening into Friday and linger through Memorial Day weekend. Friday we will see a chance of rain showers with thunderstorms possible. Spotty showers are also anticipated on Saturday with a higher chance of rain for Sunday and we will see temperatures ranging in the upper 50s.
Enjoy the warmth while it lasts!
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
