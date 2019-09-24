Tuesday was nice, but Wednesday is looking even nicer because there won't be as much wind!
High pressure is still in place, bringing us dry and mild weather across the Inland Northwest for beautiful Wednesday afternoon. And while it looks to be slightly cooler than Tuesday, upper-60s, you'll want to get out and enjoy it because....
Major changes start to move in by the end of the week and into the weekend. A storm system dropping out of Alaska will bring the coldest air we've seen in a long time with afternoon high temperatures expected to be in the mid-40s, and overnight lows down near freezing into early next week. There will also be some moisture with this storm system, and if conditions line up just right, there is a chance we could even see some snowflakes during the overnight and early morning hours.
I know Fall just started...but it might be time to dig the heavier jacket out of that box in the basement.