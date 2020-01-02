A western Michigan lakefront home has fallen victim to massive erosion.
The home in White River Township has been teetering on the edge of a sandy bluff along Lake Michigan for months now.
Tuesday night it finally toppled down a hill bordering the lake. Fortunately no one was home at the time, and no one was hurt.
The home's owner says she was trying to get nearby neighbors to help pay for a shoreline rock wall to slow the erosion but ran out of time.
Recent storms have caused beach erosion, flooding and damage to seawalls around the lake.
People who live in the area say a neighboring property is also close to toppling off the bluff.
