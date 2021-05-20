You don't play boxing," Rick Welliver said standing next to his ring Tuesday afternoon. "It reveals you. Not only does it build you, but it reveals you."
With portraits of some of the sport's greats looking on, the sounds of sparring and the smell of sweat fill the air in Welliver's Spokane Boxing gym.
Not that that is abnormal, but for Welliver, the fighters in training during this particular Tuesday are the product of something bigger - something 20 years in the making.
"They're letting me be apart of something that's been a life-long dream of mine," Welliver said of a dream he shared with his dad to open his doors to train kids who might not otherwise have the opportunity.
It's a dream made possible with the help of the Spokane Police Department. Welliver said he spoke with two Police Chiefs over the years with the idea of collaborating to give kids a positive environment to channel their energy and nothing came of it until he spoke with Chief Meidl, who was into the idea.
The Spokane Police Activities Boxing Program was born.
"I'm all about leading by example and so I think as a police officer that's how I try to live my life," Officer Graig Butler said while taking a break from working with the kids. "I get a chance to invest in people."
Butler is just one of the Spokane officers turned boxing coach giving the kids a positive outlet to grow as individuals.
"I think they think they're tough and they in the back alley and shadow box each other," Butler said. "And then you see them get in here and the first day they're dripping sweat and their hands are on their knees and they're like, 'Oh my gosh. This is real. This is different.'"
The workouts bring physical growth, but along with that come the mental growth.
"I think it helps them test what they're made of. It helps instill character and value for hard work," Butler said. "Your mind's your greatest weapon and you have to be able to train that mind to be able to push through when you're weak and then decide when to walk away, too."
They are valuable life lessons for impressionable kids from all kinds of backgrounds being handed down from Spokane Police Officers to Spokane's at-risk youth.
"Every kid needs a champion... they're apart of something here," Welliver said. "It turns into a collaboration. It's somebody they can look up to not just as an officer, but as a collaborator. As a coach."
The Police Activities Boxing League has been around since 2019. Of course, there was a break last year due to COVID-10, but it's back this year and is growing. With give or take a dozen potential future Tysons, Wellivers or even Spokane Police Officers taking part, the program, and more importantly the relationships, will continue through the summer.
The program is made possible through funding from the Spokane Police Foundation.
"Some of these kids' parents want to the best for them, but they can't afford a program like this, so I think they are blessed the Spokane Police Foundation, through their donors, have decided to give so they have the opportunity to come do this," Butler said, adding that officers often purchase shoes, mouth guards and memberships for the kids.
For Welliver, it's a chance for him to give back to a sport that has given him so much for at least an hour a week, thanks to some cops turned coaches.
"These guys are great. They're great to coach with," Welliver said. "They're not cops that come to my gym. They're fellow coaches. They're good dudes."
If you're interested in your child participating in the program, send an email of interest to spdcommunityoutreach@spokanepolice.org