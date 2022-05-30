"Everyone dies twice–the first time when the last breath leaves your body, and the second time is when the last person says your name," said B…

POST FALLS, Idaho - Every Memorial Day service is special, whether it's big or small.

"Everyone dies twice–the first time when the last breath leaves your body, and the second time is when the last person says your name," said Bob Shay.

For 60 or so veterans buried at Pleasant View Cemetery, tucked away just across the state line in Post Falls, that second time wasn't this Memorial Day.

Shay is the Senior Vice Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3603, and a Vietnam Veteran himself.

"I was in the US Navy," Shay said. "I volunteered for the service in 1964 when I was a junior in high school."

Shay has been visiting cemeteries and placing flags at the graves of fallen heroes for decades.

"It's what I feel I'm called to do," Shay said. "For those of us who come back unscathed, to remember and help those who did come back with scars of war. Since I came back unscathed, this is what I'm meant to do."

Shay moved to Post Falls a handful of years ago and visited Pleasant View Cemetery.

"I said I'd better go over to the flagpole to see if there's a monument on it, or any kind of marking as to who had put it up," Shay said. "I looked down at the pavement and scratched into the concrete were the words and numbers 'VFW 3603, 1971.'"

"Our post was formed in 1970, so this is one of the first projects our post did," Shay continued. "Something brought me up here, greater than me."

That visit inspired Shay to organize a small Memorial Day service for the first time last year, with 16 people in attendance. He says this year about 40 people showed up, but wants to honor the little community of Pleasant View and keep the ceremony small.

"If we get 50 people and some kids out here to teach them the history, that's great," Shay said.

Shay said there are almost 800 people buried at the cemetery, and the 60 names they have–including a Civil War Veteran–might only be half of the total number at the cemetery who served.

For Shay, a couple brief speeches, a prayer, the playing of taps, and reading veterans' names is the least he can do to honor those who came before him.

"It may sound silly to most people, but the people buried here speak to you," Shay said. "Not in words, but in the feeling when you're up here."