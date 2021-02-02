SPOKANE SCHOOL DISTRICT:
What the levy is asking for: It would replace the $106 million levy that expires next year. If approved, it would cost taxpayers up to $2.40 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2021, 5 cents more the following year and $2.50 in the final year.
How much it will cost: According to Spokane Public Schools the EPO levy and Bond will cost $1,142.50 for homeowners with an average home value of $250,000. That will increase to $1,155.00 in 2203 and $1,167.50 in 2024.
- NOTE: In 2017 and 2018 home owners paid $1,477 and $1,450 respectively.
What will the money be spent on:
- Instruction: Includes funding for teachers to reduce lower class sizes and offer expanded course options, as well as for special education, English Language Learners, highly capable offerings, extracurricular activities, librarians, counselors, school nurses, and school office support staff.
- Instruction support: Includes instructional professional development, instructional technology, and curriculum.
- Maintenance and operations: Includes custodial and maintenance staffing, as well as related supplies and materials.
- Operation of new middle schools: Each school will need to be staffed with a principal, assistant principal, counselors, librarian, custodians, and school office staff. This will also fund building operating costs, such as utilities. The opening of three new middle schools will help alleviate overcrowding at elementary schools by moving sixth grade students into a 6-8 middle school configuration, like most districts in the nation.
What District leaders are saying:
“It’s foundational to the educational experiences we provide our students,” Superintendent Adam Swinyard told the Spokesman-Review
Should the levy fail, Swinyard warned the district would be “unrecognizable.”
What people opposed to the levy are saying:
Spokane resident Steve Blaska, told the Spokesman-Review he objects to the size of the increase.
“Now is not the time to increase the local levy rate to the maximum,” Blaska said. “Homeowners and renters are struggling to pay housing costs. Business owners are struggling to recover from COVID recession.”
“When I heard there was going to be a levy, it seemed out-of-touch and a bit tone-deaf after what parents are going through,” Hyatt said. “Trust has been broken with parents.” “Families are struggling,” said Joanna Hyatt, co-leader Open Spokane Schools, a group that has sought since the summer to bring all students back into classrooms.
MEAD SCHOOL DISTRICT:
What the levy is asking for:
The Mead School District is asking its community to consider a three-year renewal levy for educational programs and operations on the Special Election ballot on February 9, 2021. This renewal levy is not a new tax, it replaces a three-year levy that will expire in 2021.
How much it will cost:
If approved by voters on Feb. 9, the estimated levy tax rate for Mead School District would be $2.00 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. For a $300,000 home, that equals $600 per year or $50 per month.
What will the money be spent on:
- Extra-curricular activities (sports, music, activities and clubs)
- Elective courses, staff for smaller class sizes, career-track and work-based learning opportunities
- Student support (nurses, para educators, counselors and social workers)
- For a full list, click here
What District leaders are saying:
“People know that we’ve made a commitment to our schools,” Superintendent Shawn Woodward told the Spokesman-Review. “By reopening schools, a lot of our families realize that we are in the minority in the state, providing a model that only 4% of students in the state are able to experience.”
What people opposed to the levy are saying:
There is no formal opposition to the levy
West Valley School District
What the levy is asking for:
This is a replacement of expiring levies and pays for existing high quality programs and services for students for three years (2022, 2023, 2024)
How much it will cost:
According to the district, the tax rate will be $3.95 per $1,000 of assessed value. For a $250,000 home that works out to
What will the money be spent on:
What District leaders are saying:
What people opposed to the levy are saying: