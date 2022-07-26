Temperatures have already been sizzling this week, but as we head into Wednesday, this heat wave will really start to crank it up!
On Wednesday Spokane will be flirting with 100°, and should be over 100° Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It even looks like we will break some high temperature records by Friday.
Our Excessive Heat Warning has now been extended to last through the day on Saturday, before we might finally start to see some relief from the heat early next week.
Unfortunately, any cool-down will also be accompanied by some wind at times Friday and Monday, which will make for especially dangerous fire conditions.
But by next Tuesday it should feel much more comfortable. Until then...stay cool, stay hydrated and don't feel guilty about enjoying an extra popsicle, or five.