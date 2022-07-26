We continue to remain under an Excessive Heat Warning until Friday morning.
Temperatures will continue to warm up into the upper 90s and 100s. Overnight lows will also be warm with little to no relief. Temperatures overnight will range in the 60s and 70s. Thursday and Friday are set to be the warmest days of the week. Thursday will bring some of the warmest temperatures in central Washington, while Friday will also bring warm temperatures to eastern Washington and northern Idaho. We are tracking record-breaking and near record-breaking heat both days. The records go as followed:
Thursday:
Spokane: 101F Record: 102F set in 1939
Pullman: 98F Record: 99F set in 1939
Omak: 108F Record: 110F set in 1928
Friday:
Spokane: 103F Record: 100F set in 2014
Pullman: 99F Record: 100F set in 1996
Omak: 107F Record: 110F set in 1928
Lewiston: 107F Record: 107 set in 1939
A small shortwave will arrive for areas closest to the Canadian border Thursday afternoon and evening which could lead to thunderstorms over higher terrain.
The next weather system arrives over the weekend where we can expect a gradual cool down happening with breezy winds. Temperatures will begin to drop and we can expect a possible chance for thunderstorms Sunday near the Canadian border and areas along southeast Washington and north central Idaho.
Stay safe and hydrated in the meantime!