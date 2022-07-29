Heatwave will persist through the weekend as the area of high pressure dominates our region. The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended till Sunday at 11:00 PM. Temperatures will continue to warm into the triple digits with limited cooling overnight. Records are set to break with these hot temperatures and dry conditions.
Much cooler temperatures are still expected for next week with the arrival of a low pressure system. Temperatures will drop into the 80s with overnight lows dropping as well.
Westerly winds will pick up Friday with the passage of a short-wave. Winds could have the potential of gusting up to 15-20 MPH across much of the Basin, West Plains and Palouse. The combination of the winds, heat and dry conditions could pose a fire threat. Any new fires that happen during this time could become widespread. Please be firewise and continue to stay safe under the heat!