SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man has been charged with second degree robbery after allegedly trying to steal $265 worth of goods from a local WinCo, according to court documents. Armando G. Rutherford, 37, was arrested on Thursday and is still in jail awaiting his arraignment.
In an exclusive interview with KHQ, Rutherford maintained his innocence.
Rutherford says he was at the WinCo with his sister, Armandita Nichols, picking up birthday supplies when they got separated.
“We couldn't find a parking spot so he just parked in the front cause I can walk a little bit just enough to check around the corner to see if there is a cart and then I got in, came back, got my purse and he parked,” Nichols said. “I said I'll be in there shopping.”
Nichols added that while she was inside her brother parked and began his own shopping. According to court documents, witnesses saw Rutherford attempting to steal items and putting them in his jacket pockets. Rutherford denied that accusation and said he was walking out of the store merely to give the car keys to his sister. Rutherford said he had every intention of going back inside and paying for his items, but he never got the chance.
“They confronted me, they grabbed me, that's the first thing there was,” Rutherford said. “I said dude stop, I didn't do anything wrong and I had my sister’s keys.”
A physical confrontation ensued when a store manager and a loss prevention officer stopped Rutherford. Court documents allege that Rutherford began punching the loss prevention officer multiple times, but according to witnesses filming the incident, that never happened.
The court documents say the fight lasted approximately three minutes all the while Rutherford was throwing punches and shoving the loss prevention officer into a vending machine. But in the video recorded by a bystander that is three-and-a-half minutes long, no punches seemed to have been thrown.
Rutherford, now charged with second degree robbery, is awaiting his arraignment in the Spokane County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Rutherford saying this whole thing will work itself out.
“Sooner or later them cameras are going to show you exactly [what happened],” Rutherford said.”
KHQ reached out to WinCo for comment and access to security footage, but hasn't heard back yet.