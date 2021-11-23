Snow was falling off-and-on pretty much all day long on Tuesday, but with temperatures hovering right near the freezing mark, it didn't accumulate much, at least around Spokane. Now that snow is moving out and drier weather is around the corner for the busiest travel day of the year, but you'll still need to be careful on the roads.
All the moisture from Tuesday's system will likely re-freeze on the roads and sidewalks as temperatures drop down into the 20s Wednesday morning, and if you're not careful, could send you slip-sliding away. Temperatures won't warm above freezing until after noon.
Aside from that, Wednesday looks to stay dry, albeit cloudy and foggy, and the mountain passes should be in much better shape for holiday travelers.
Our next storm system won't arrive until late Thanksgiving night, but warmer air accompanying it will mean mostly rain will fall instead of snow. Warmer weather will be the trend into the weekend where we could even reach into the 50s by Sunday!
Safe Travels!