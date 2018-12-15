Expect a mild and active weather pattern. the next weather system will arrive tonight and continue to bring periods of moderate precipitation through Saturday night and Sunday will bring the potential for moderate snow accumulations to north central Washington including the valley floors. A wetter and warmer system arrives Monday night into Tuesday night with the potential for heavy mountain snows and valley rains. Drier and cooler weather arrives by the end of the work week.
- Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
- Tonight: A 30 percent chance of rain after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Light northeast wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
- Sunday: rain likely, mainly after 10 am. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.