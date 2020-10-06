Families of students in Washington encouraged to apply for meal assistance now

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Many students across Washington state rely on school meals to meet nutritional needs. As the economic impacts of COVID-19 continue, more families are taking advantage of free meals provided by school districts.
School districts across the state are able to provide free meals to all children aged zero to 18, or older if enrolled in the K12 system, through the end of December. This was made possible through waivers granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
However, once those funds run out at the end of the calendar year, many students will still need access to free or reduced-price meals from their school.
Families are encouraged now to complete a school meal application, which determines a student's eligibility for free and reduced-price meals. The application process is quick and confidential. There are no citizen requirements for participation and immigration status is not requested or disclosed.
Application review and determinations are made within 10 business days of receipt of the application. Households that are denied eligibility can appeal the decision by contacting their school.
Applications can be submitted any time during the school year. Households that experience a change in income due to job loss or other circumstances are encouraged to apply.
Many school districts are offering alternative methods of meal distribution in the 2020–21 school year to match current educational models used in the district. Families should contact their local school district to find out how meals are being offered.
Click here to get to the application.
