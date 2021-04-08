William Carroll was simply trying to take the garbage out when he was confronted by transients. A confrontation that escalated and ended in Carroll’s arrest, though no charges have been filed. Carroll said this was not a one-time incident.
“Lets see I think it was the time one of the other residents had a machete pulled on them by a gentleman that was just here on the front lawn,” Carroll said.
William Carroll helped his fiancé move in less than three months ago, and already has had a dozen run ins with transients who hang out in the backyard of the property. But confrontations aren’t the only thing Carroll is worried about.
“We found used needles maybe is a better way to say that on the floor there after someone had been slamming their bike on the door, let us in let us in, at two in the morning one night,” Carroll said. “When we said no they went outside and injected themselves, that’s why we are assuming heroin.”
The entire situation has William Carroll and his fiancé on edge.
“I felt horrified and scared and even right now I’m shaking a little,” Carroll said.
For the homeless situation as a whole, City Council member Betsy Wilkerson said there are a combination of things that can help.
“We just have to build capacity, there is no magic bullet for this, there is no magic bullet,” Wilkerson said. “And capacity means we have to fund it, and that leads into, we need to fund more mental health counselors to be with the police”
In the meantime Wilkerson wants everyone to consider something.
“We have criminalized an illness that we are not helping to address, society, so we can’t just paint them all with a brush and say they’re just crazy lock them up.”