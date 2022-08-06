Family farm in Cheney to host farm sale to fund rebuilding process after Williams Lake Fire

CHENEY, WA- Sullivan Family Farms have been impacted hard by The Williams Lake fire, and they said via Facebook it's still very much active on their farm.
They are working hard alongside firefighters to keep it at bay.
According to a gofundme that was created by a neighboring farm, they produce flowers, baked goods, beef, eggs, and other farm goods for the local community.
Per the gofundme, the owner, Louise Sullivan, started her farm many years ago as a way to move forward in life after negative situations.
She partners with many different local small businesses in the area to house their products and goods.
The Sullivan Family Farms posted to Facebook that many people have asked how they can support the family-run farm that’s under Level 3 evacuation orders.
If you’d like to help, they are having a farm sale at "The Bohemian," today.
-August 6
-12019 E Sprague Ave
-The Bohemian in Spokane Valley
-Starting at 10 a.m.
Farm goods will be available from: The Cow Path Bakery, LLC Treats, Dandles Candles, and Beef from the Sullivan Family Farm.
The Sullivan Family Farms said via Facebook they have power to the freezers but it would be a huge burden lifted to sell meat and not have to worry about keeping it frozen with a generator.
They posted that some of their flowers survived the fire and they will have bouquets available as well!
You can donate here.