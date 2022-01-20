Beaverton, Ore. - Family and friends of a man missing for more than a week in the Portland area are doing everything they can do bring Daniel Bieker home.
Bieker was last seen leaving his family's house in the Raleigh Park neighborhood on Jan. 14. Family members say he is going through a mental health crisis and may not even respond to his name. He left the house without a wallet, and without his phone.
Bieker may have been recently spotted in the Beaverton area at Cedar Hills Crossing, and at Olseon Rd. & Hwy. 10.
Police are aware of Bieker's disappearance. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Washington County Crisis Line at 503-291-9111.