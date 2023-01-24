SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - On April 11th, 2021 Kassie Dewey was killed and her daughter was stabbed multiple times by Kassie's former boyfriend Joshua Phillips.
Phillips is looking at just over 35 years because of a plea deal. But those close to Kassie say that's not enough.
"I miss her that's all I can say. I miss her so much," Kimberley Domitrovich said.
Kim and her daughter Misty first met Kassie Dewey when they all worked at Eastern State Hospital.
Both pregnant at around the same time, Misty and Kassie hit it off.
"Misty stuck with Kassie through divorces, through relationships," she said.
That includes her relationship with Joshua Phillips, who also worked a ESH.
"After her last husband beat her up. Kassie had stayed with my daughter for a few weeks and she had cauliflower ear. From what my daughter says, that's how she got closely connected to josh Phillips," she said. "He was treating her cauliflower ear."
Despite many rumors about Josh having an abusive pattern himself, Kim said Kassie went on to date him.
"She wanted to believe him. Kassie was in nursing because she was a caregiver. She thinks she's going to change people," she said.
Many in Kassie's life even warned her about Josh.
"I left a message saying I'm afraid he's going to kill her and I meant what I said," she said.
Even though Kassie kicked him out and changed the locks... It wasn't enough. On April 11th, 2021, Josh stabbed Kassie to death in her garage, then stabbed her five-year-old daughter, who survived.
"He layed and waited in that garage," she said. "She fought for her life."
On Friday, Joshua Phillips pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder accepting a plea deal that could see him behind bars for just under 40 years.
"I think the prosecutors did the best job they could do without getting Lilly on the stand or putting the family through trial," she said.
However, Kim said he should've gotten life.
"We definitely need stronger sentencing laws we need to pass better bills with the legislature," she said. "If you take a life, you should spend a life."
Kim said Lilly is doing better now, however, this incident will always be with her.
Joshua Phillips still needs to be sentenced by a judge. He'll be in court on February 3rd.